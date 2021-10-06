Google to Launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro on 19 October: Check Details Here

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will Launch on 19 October 2021
(Photo: Twitter/@madebygoogle)
Google has announced that it will launch it new smartphone Pixel 6 on 19 October 2021. The company will also launch Google Pixel 6 Pro on the same day.
Global tech giant Google revealed this information through its twitter handle @madebygoogle. Company has also provided a link to the launch page of Google Pixel 6.
As mentioned above, Google will launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones on 19 October. The event is scheduled to take place at 10 am PT. Therefore, as per Indian Standard Time (IST), it will begin at 10:30 pm on 19 October 2021.
The launch event can be live streamed on Google's official YouTube channel. It can also be watched live on social media handles of Google.
Google Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro will come with company's own Tensor processor.
The smartphone is expected to sport a 50MP Samsung GN1 main camera and a 12MP Sony IMX286 ultrawide camera, reported XDADevelopers.
Whereas, Pixel 6 Pro model is expected to house a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto camera, the report added.
Pixel 6 is expected to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with refresh rate of 90Hz, reported Gadgets360.
The report further added that the Pixel Pro model is expected to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
There is no substantial information available about price range of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.
