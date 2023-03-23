What Is Google Bard? Steps To Sign Up and Use Bard Chatbot, A Rival To ChatGPT

A Step Wise guide to sign up and use Google Bard.
(Photo: howtogeek.com)
Google recently launched an artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot called Google Bard to compete with the rival ChatGPT by OpenAI. Currently, the Google Bard is accessible in selected countries only including the United States and UK, however, it may be accessed by more countries in different languages.
Google Bard is a conversational AI chatbot based on large language model (LLM) that uses machine learning tools to analyse and generate human like text responses.
Like ChatGPT and Bing Chat, Google Bard does not type response on real-time basis, instead you will only see a loading icon until the chatbot displays the full response.
Follow the below steps to know how to sign up and use Google Bard, an AI Chatbot.
If Google Bard is supported in your country, follow the below steps to sign up and use.
Sign in to your Gmail account on any of the supported browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and others.
Visit the official website, bard.google.com.
Go to the 'Wishlist' option.
Join and select 'Yes I'm In' option.
An email will be sent to your Gmail account mentioning you’re on the list. The mail will also include a short poem from Bard itself.
Keep an eye on the confirmation email to know when you can access the Bard. You can either get the confirmation email quickly within hours or you may have to wait for days or weeks.
Once you get the access to Google Bard, sign in with your google account on the official Google Bard website.
Enter your prompts in the search bar to get started. There is also a microphone button within the search bar, you can tap on that to speak your query instead of typing.
Google Bard does not support Google Workspace accounts currently. Therefore you can not sign up using.
The Gmail account that you intend to use for Google Bard should not be managed by a parent or guardian.
A person needs to be above 18 years of age for using the Google Bard.
You might have to wait for hours to days or weeks to receive a confirmation email and get an access to Google Bard.
The answers given by Google Bard are basic and not as comprehensive as Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat.
Google Bard will give you prompts and suggestion to finish a task rather than actually working for you.
Google Bard is not able to produce images.
