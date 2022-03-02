Ukraine War: Long Lines for ATMs in Russia as West Restricts Cashless Payments

In a situation reminiscent of India after demonitisation, people in Russia have been waiting in long queues outside ATMs for the past few days in an attempt to withdraw cash, Reuters reported.

The cash frenzy is partly a response to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on Russia for invading Ukraine, which have sparked worries that cash will soon be in short supply and payments will be disrupted.

The sanctions include barring Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging network, making transactions slow and cumbersome to execute. As a result of the sanctions, the Russian rouble dropped significantly.