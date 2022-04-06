After Elon Musk's Poll, Twitter Says It Is Already Working on Edit Button

Twitter on Wednesday, 6 April, announced that it is working to allow users to edit their tweets after posting them to fix typos and errors, as its CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed Tesla and SpaceX CEO to its board of directors.

The micro-blogging platform said Twitter plans to begin testing the feature with Twitter Blue subscribers in "the coming months."

"Now that everyone is asking... yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year!," said the company.

"We didn't get the idea from a poll (by Elon Musk). We're kicking off testing within Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible," Twitter posted.