After Slamming It Over Free Speech, Musk Becomes Twitter's Largest Shareholder

“The idea that Elon Musk falls within a passive category is probably a stretch. He’s not the most passive guy,” Jill Fisch, a securities law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, told Bloomberg.

Fisch said that Musk could technically change his mind in the future and file to become an active shareholder who can push major changes in the company.

Others suggested that, even while remaining a passive investor, Musk will likely exert influence over the board and its decisions in the future.