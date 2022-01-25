Twitter Developing Feature To Share Tweets With Up to 150 ‘Flock’ Members

Microblogging site Twitter is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to curate a list of people, up to 150 users, to send certain tweets out to.

Instagram's 'Close Friends' feature lets you do the same thing, but in Twitter's case, you will be limiting your tweets to your 'Flock,' The Verge reported.

Twitter first revealed a version of this feature last July, which it then called 'Trusted Friends.' Since then, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi has been keeping track of Twitter's progress.