Twitter Adopts 'Poison Pill' Defence in Response to Elon Musk's Takeover Bid

Twitter, on Friday, 15 April, announced that its board of directors had unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defence after it received an "unsolicited, non-binding proposal" to buy the company.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who currently owns about 9 percent of the Twitter's stock, had offered to buy 100 percent of the microblogging site for $43 billion and take it private.

Companies usually use the "poison pill" to defend hostile or unwelcome takeovers to make themselves unattractive to the bidder.

In a statement, Twitter said the poison pill defence or "limited duration shareholder rights plan" or "The Rights Plan" was intended to enable all shareholders to realise the full value of their investment in Twitter.