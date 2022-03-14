Telegram Update: Check New Attachment Menu, Live Stream and Other Updates

Check new updates of Telegram here
Popular messaging app Telegram has come up with a new update for its users. It offers several new features like updated download manager, New Attachment Menu, Live Streaming with other updates, etc.
"Today's update brings tools to help you control your downloads, swiftly share documents, re-arrange media albums before sending, turn your channel into a TV station, and more," reads the official blog of Telegram.
Here are some brief details about the new Telegram update.
Download Manager
Telegram has introduced a new 'Download' icon to view and manage (pause and resume) all downloads or individual items, and select one to increase its priority or view it in chat.
New Attachment Menu
The popular messenger has also introduced a 'selected' option for its users which can be used while selecting multiple photos or videos. It is used for the preview of selected media and to rearrange/ remove it.
"On iOS, the Attach attachment menu has been fully redesigned to catch up with the Android app. The in-app camera option is now beautifully integrated into the gallery and a new navigation bar gives quick access to photos, files, location sharing and more," the blog added.
Live Streaming With Other Apps
Telegram's new update also allows users to broadcast from streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster.
Login
Telegram has also redesigned the Login procedure with 'smooth new animations' for its Android and MacOS users.
Interface
Telegram has introduced the Semi-transparent interface for its Android users. It comes with a transparency effect which highlights the chat background, stickers and media.
For more details about Telegram's new update, users are advised to visit the official website of the messenger.
