EU's Case Against China at WTO Sheds Light on Why Its Phones Are So Cheap

The companies that do go to court outside China often face significant fines in China, putting them under pressure to settle for licensing fees below market rates, it added.

"EU companies have a right to seek justice on fair terms when their technology is used illegally. That is why we are launching WTO consultations today," said Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade.

According to the EU, China's actions are inconsistent with the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS). It has raised this issue with China on a number of occasions in an attempt to find a solution, to no avail.

It's not just the EU. The Commission has also consulted the United States and Japan, whose standard-essential patent holders face similar challenges and want to set global tech standards, Reuters reported.