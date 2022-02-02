After Microsoft Deal, Sony Acquires Gaming Legend Bungie for $3.6 Billion

"We will be ready to welcome and support Bungie as they continue to grow, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this incredible team," Hulst added.

Parsons said that in Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), "We have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independence that beats in Bungie's heart."

"Since taking flight in 1991, Bungie has always charted the future with our own star map; a path that is driven by our people and for our community," he added.

Bungie is currently hiring across all disciplines for Destiny 2 and for all new worlds beyond.

(Published in arrangement with IANS.)