Meta's Row With Europe Over Data Protection Laws Holds Lessons for India

After suggesting in its annual report that it might have to pull Instagram and Facebook from Europe due to stringent data regulations, Meta on Monday said that it had no plans to do so.

Europe is preventing companies from sending data generated there to servers based in the United States. Meta, which makes around 98 percent of its revenue from advertising, says this will limit its ability to target ads.

India will likely pass its own data protection bill in Parliament this year, and some think there are lessons to be learnt from the tiff between Meta and European data regulators.