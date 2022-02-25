Russia-Ukraine: India Should Prep for Cyberwar, China Might Be Taking Notes

On Thursday, 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighbouring Ukraine under the garb of a 'special military operation', wresting control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant amid reports of explosions and air strikes.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that 137 died in the first day of the Russian invasion. It could be the start of a full-scale war.

But a different kind of war is already underway. The websites of Ukraine’s ministry of defence, the army, as well as the interfaces of two major banks were affected on 15 February, in one of the biggest cyber attacks the country has ever seen.

Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told a press conference that the key goal of this attack was to destabilise, sow panic, and create chaos in the country.

The cyber offensive doesn’t seem to have stopped.