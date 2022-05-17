Sting Op Gets 'Employee' To Admit Twitter 'Does Not Believe in Free Speech'

A screengrab from Project Veritas' sting operation shows alleged senior engineer at Twitter, Siru Murugesan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Timcast, Altered by The Quint)
A sting operation conducted by the conservative media outlet Project Veritas, has caught an alleged senior engineer at Twitter saying on camera that Twitter "does not believe in free speech" and has a left-wing bias.
The video – a compilation of short bites without full context – shows a man, introduced as Senior Engineer Siru Murugesan, admit that Twitter operates as a "socialist" company.
"I don't know if the two parties can truly coexist on one platform," he says.
The man suggests that, because of the prevailing environment, people working at Twitter often change their original views and become left-leaning.
It is important to note that Project Veritas has been known to deceptively edit videos to mislead viewers in the past. Siru Murugesan's identity has also not yet been verified.
The man in the video says that his colleagues "hate" the fact that Elon Musk has signed a deal to acquire Twitter, and did all they could "to revolt against it."
He says that people are also constantly worried for their jobs. "Oh my God. I'm at least like okay with (Elon's takeover). But some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left," he adds.
The man adds that Twitter's operating procedures are extremely relaxed and "essentially like everyone gets to do whatever they want."
"By 'free speech,' I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law," he said.
"If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," he added.
Musk has now put the $44 billion deal "on hold" until the social media platform shows proof that bots constitute less than five percent of its daily average users.