Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G May Arrive Soon: Check Key Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC, debuted in China last month. Now, it seems that the 4G version of the phone is just around the corner, as it has recently received certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC listing reveals some key specifications of the device, including its RAM and storage options.

According to the FCC listing, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G will feature a 6.67-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. The listing also shows internal Antenna schematics of the device, suggesting that it could retain the same 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution as its predecessor. Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G variant may come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB,12GB+256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. It may have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE connectivity.

Let us read more details below.