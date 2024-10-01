Realme GT 7 Pro May Arrive in Early November: Tipped Features and Specifications

advertisement
Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to be launched as a flagship smartphone soon. According to online leaks, the handset may arrive in early November. However, the company has not revealed any details yet regarding the launch date. According to a tipster, the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to use glass and composite materials in its design.
The handset may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This processor is yet to be launched and is expected to make its debut in October 2024. According to online tips, the new Realme GT 7 Pro may feature a 1.5K display with curved edges and a 50MP triple-rear camera setup. Let us read more details below.
According to tipster Smart Pikachu, the Realme GT 7 Pro may be launched in early November. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
Based on several online leaks and rumors, the following may be features and specifications of Realme GT 7 Pro.
A 1.5K display with curved edges.
A 50MP triple-rear camera setup.
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.
A 6,000-milliwatt battery with 100W fast charging support.
