RBI Launches UPI for Feature Phones, Enables Digital Payment Without Internet

RBI launches UPI for feature phones.
(Photo: iStock)
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, launched the much-anticipated Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility for feature phones.
This new mode of digital payments will allow individuals to make direct payments to others with the help of UPI via feature phones.
Currently, the UPI payment facility is restricted to only those who have smartphones with internet connections.
Das said that the launch of UPI 123PAY will make UPI accessible to that section of the society which was not been included in the digital payments landscape so far.
UPI 123 PAY requires a three-step process to initiate and execute a transaction.
The users with feature phones will be able to complete digital transactions based on four technology alternatives. They are as follows:
Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Number.
App functionality in feature phones.
Missed-call based procedure.
Proximity sound-based payments.
They can also check account balances and link bank accounts. Users can also set or change UPI Pins.
The RBI Governor also officially announced the launch of a 24X7 helpline for digital payments on Tuesday. The helpline is named Digisaathi, it will assist callers/users with all their queries regarding digital transactions.
This is one of the major initiatives by RBI that can help to achieve the government's plan of building Digital India.