Quordle 138 Answers Today: Check the Hints and Clues for 11 June 2022

Read the Quordle 138 answers for Saturday, 11 June 2022.
(Photo: quordle.com)
Quordle is slowly becoming a popular word game all across the world after Wordle, another web-based word puzzle game. The regular players eagerly wait to solve new puzzles daily so that they can learn new words. Solving Quordle puzzles correctly lets players accumulate scores everyday. It is time for everybody to start solving the Quordle 138 answers for Saturday, 11 June 2022.
To play the game, one has to visit the official website of Quordle – quordle.com, as new puzzles are posted there daily. Players have to solve four words of the day within nine chances to obtain a score. Since the words are quite difficult to guess on most days, we provide hints and clues that can help. Players should take a look at the hints before starting to solve the puzzles.
Sometimes, the words of the day do not have any repetitive letters, so the players have to guess a wide range of letters to find the right answers. This can be difficult without any hints as the chances are limited for every player.
Now, we will provide a few Quordle 138 hints and clues for Saturday, 11 June 2022, that will help the players to figure out the four words of the day:
The words of the day today begin with the letters – L, A, G, and A.
Quordle 138 words of the day end with the letters – T, Y, T and E.
Quordle 138 answers have a lot of vowels in three words of the day and one word has only one vowel.
One word of the day on Saturday, 11 June 2022, has a repetitive letter and it is a vowel.
Let's take a look at the Quordle 138 answers for 11 June 2022, now that we've read the hints and clues. The players who are not looking for the solutions right now are requested to stop reading further.
Word 1: LEANT
Word 2: ARRAY
Word 3: GRAFT
Word 4: AZURE
