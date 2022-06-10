Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 10 June?

List of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 10 June 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire, the battle royale game comes up with redeem codes for its players at regular intervals. These codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free. Rewards are used to improve the performance in the game.
However, all players must note that it is very important to check the validity of the redeem codes before using them, as invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday, 10 June 2022.
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFCO8BS5JW2D
PCNF5CQBAJLK
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FV5BNJ45IT8U
F4N5K6LYOU9I
FH2GYFDHE34G
F7YGT1BE456Y
FJBHVFS4TY23
F87GYF3DGE6B
Visit to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
