Quordle 248 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 29 September 2022

Check the Quordle 248 hints and clues for Thursday, 29 September 2022, here.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Get ready to solve Quordle 248 answers today, on Thursday, 29 September 2022. The words of the day were extremely easy on Wednesday so the players could get their scores. Now, it is time to solve the puzzles on Thursday so that one can maintain their score streak. We are here to help you get the score for today. To play the puzzle game, go to the official website of Quordle – quordle.com. You will find the puzzles there.
New puzzles are updated on the official website after 12 am every day. It is time for the players to start solving Quordle 248 answers today, on Thursday, 29 September 2022. You have only nine chances to guess the solutions so be careful. We will help you with the hints, clues, and answers as well for today.
If you are here to know the Quordle hints and clues for Thursday, then this is the right place. Go through the hints and clues before trying to solve the puzzles on your own.
Let's know the Quordle 248 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 29 September 2022:
Two words of the day on Thursday begin with the alphabet F.
The second letter in two words of the day today is L.
All four words of the day have at least one vowel.
The letter L is repeated twice in the second word for today.
These are the possible hints and clues for Thursday. We hope we could help the players to get the score.
Now that we have already discussed the hints and clues, it is time to reveal the solutions. Stop reading immediately if you are not here for the solutions.
Quordle 248 solutions for today, Thursday, 29 September 2022, are mentioned below for the readers:
Word 1: FLINT
Word 2: FLAIL
Word 3: HAZEL
Word 4: RUMBA
Keep following this space if you are a regular player and want to maintain your score streak by guessing the right answers.
