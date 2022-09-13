Quordle 232 Answers Today, 13 September 2022: Check Out the Hints and Clues Here

Check out the Quordle 232 answers on Tuesday, 13 September, including the hints, clues, and solutions of the day.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Quordle is one of most played and interesting games on the internet. The web-based game might be complicated or confusing at first, but once you become familiar with the rules, you can easily solve it. You have to find four words of the day, each containing five letters in a few attempts to earn a daily score.
Although the Quordle game is not so difficult to play, finding the answers is not a piece of cake either. Therefore, online help would be required to complete the word puzzle quickly. Like everyday, we are providing the hints and clues for the Quordle level. Let's start the game and find the answers for Quordle 232 on 13 September 2022.
Stuck at the Quordle 232 level? Don't worry, we've got you covered. The following hints and clues will help you solve the puzzle quickly and earn daily points.
The Quordle 232 first word of the day starts with the letter 'H' and ends with the letter 'T'. It is a synonym of the word robbery.
The second word of the day starts with the letter 'D' and ends with the letter 'N'. It is related to submersion in water.
The third word of the day starts with the letter 'A' and ends with the letter 'E'. It is the name of a plant that grows in water.
The fourth word of the day starts with the letter 'B' and ends with the letter 'E'. The term is used to represent a beautiful woman. The word has letter 'L' and 'E' repeated.
Players should not lose motivation if it takes them longer to search the Quordle 232 answers of the day. It requires proper brainstorming to find the words because the terms are not simple to guess. One easy technique to solve the word puzzle quickly is to try to decipher the simpler phrases first, then the more challenging ones, and finally the most complicated ones.
Players who, despite our clues and hints, were unable to complete the Quordle word puzzle on Tuesday must check the solutions below. The answers to Quordle 232 on 13 September 2022 are:
HEIST
DROWN
ALGAE
BELLE
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)