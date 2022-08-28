Quordle 216 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Words of the Day for 28 August 2022

Quordle 216 hints for 28 August 2022 are mentioned here for the readers.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Are you excited to solve the Quordle 216 answers today, on Sunday, 28 August 2022? New puzzles are updated on quordle.com for all the regular players who patiently wait to solve the answers. It is essential to guess all four words of the day correctly in order to get a score. Players have only nine chances to guess the four solutions. Everyone should use their chances wisely if they want to maintain their score streak. We are here to help you.
Solve Quordle 216 answers today, on Sunday, 28 August 2022, with the help of the hints and clues provided by us. Our regular readers know that we reveal hints to the puzzles daily. We also provide the answers towards the end so that everyone can get a score. It is difficult to solve the Quordle puzzles without any help.
Our readers do not need to stress about anything. They will receive all the necessary help from us. We are here to state the probable Quordle hints and clues for Sunday for the players.
The Quordle 216 hints and clues on Sunday, 28 August 2022, are mentioned below:
The words of the day for Sunday begin with the following letters - C, B, S, and L.
The solutions for today end with the letters - K, E, E, and L.
The first word of the day has one vowel and the rest have more vowels.
The second word of the day today has a repeated vowel.
No other words of the day have matching letters.
Congratulations to all the players who found the words of the day after reading the hints. You can keep reading further to cross-check the answers with us.
The Quordle 216 solutions today, on Sunday, 28 August 2022, are stated below for the players who are excited to know:
Quordle Word 1: CLINK
Quordle Word 2: BELIE
Quordle Word 3: SAUTE
Quordle Word 4: LOCAL
You should follow this space if you are an ardent Quordle lover who wants to get a score daily.
