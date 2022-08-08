Quordle 197 Answers Today on 9 August 2022: Hints, Clues & Solutions of the Day

Quordle 197 words of the day: Check the hints, clues, and answers of the day on 9 August 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
The famous Quordle game updates its puzzle every day and players are always excited to solve them with great enthusiasm. Looking forward to crack the Quordle 197? Well, we have got some awesome hints and clues for Quordle 197 on Tuesday, 9 August 2022. We will also provide Quordle 197 answers of the day at the end of the article for players who won't be able to figure out the words on Tuesday.
Users who are new to the game must know that they have to guess the four Quordle words of the day in nine attempts or less. Players must remember that the game is not so easy and requires excessive brainstorming to figure out the words. However, we are here for assistance in completing the levels every day and winning a score. Without wasting any more time, let us start and help you win a score for Quordle 197 by providing you some hints and clues.
Players should follow the below hints and clues of Quordle 197 for 9 August 2022 to complete the level:
The four words of the day for Quordle 197 start with letters – D, S, K, and P.
The words of the day end with letters – Y, K, K, and E.
The first word of the day has two 'Y' letters.
The third word of the day starts as well as ends with the letter 'K'.
The fourth word of the day ends with two 'E' letters.
The first word of the day has no vowel (a,e,i,o,u letters are called vowels).
The second, third, and fourth words of the day have vowels.
Bonus Hint: The fourth word of the day is related to a thick liquid suspension or paste and is used in cooking.
The answers of the day for Quordle 197 on Tuesday, 9 August 2022, are:
DRYLY
SPANK
KNOCK
PUREE
