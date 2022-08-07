Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Quordle 195 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 7 August 2022

Quordle 195 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 7 August 2022

Quordle 195 words of the day: The answers for today, 7 August 2022 are mostly simple so the players can guess them.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Quordle 195 words of the day today: Take a look at the hints for 7 August 2022.

|

(Photo: quordle.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Quordle 195 words of the day today: Take a look at the hints for 7 August 2022.</p></div>

Quordle has updated its puzzle for today. The players should gear up to solve Quordle 195 words of the day today, on Sunday, 7 August 2022, so that they can get the score without breaking the streak. The new Quordle puzzle is available on the website - quordle.com. Players can visit the website and start solving the words of the day after reading the hints available online. It is important to get the score for today so the players should be careful.

Quordle 195 words of the day today, on Sunday, 7 August 2022, are mostly easy so the players can solve them after reading a few hints and clues. However, they should still be careful and use the limited chances wisely. Guessing random letters can lead to losing the score for today. Let's start finding the answers for today.

Quordle is a popular online word game after Wordle. Since both the games have similar rules, players do not have a problem remembering them. Quordle has become quite popular among people all across the globe.

Players want to guess the right words daily so that they can get a score. They have to find four words of the day within nine chances to win the daily score.

Quordle 195 Hints and Clues: 7 August 2022 (NOT OUT YET)

Quordle 185 hints and clues for today, Sunday, 7 August 2022, are stated below:

  • The words of the day today start with the mentioned letters - K,N,S, and G

  • Quordle 185 answers end with the following letters- E, Y,L, and E

  • Most words of the day today have two vowels.

  • One Quordle answer for today has same repetitive vowel.

Quordle 195 Solutions Today: 7 August 2022 (NOT OUT YET)

It is time for us to state the Quordle answers for today as well. The ones who follow this space regularly know that along with the hints and clues, we also provide the Quordle solutions for our readers.

The ones who do not want to know the solutions for today are requested to stop reading. Find the answers and then come back to cross-check them.
Quordle 195 answers today, on Sunday, 7 August 2022 are mentioned below for our readers:

Quordle Word 1: KNAVE

Quordle Word 2: NEEDY

Quordle Word 3: SKILL

Quordle Word 4: GLOVE

We hope all the players were able to get the Quordle score for today without facing many difficulties.

