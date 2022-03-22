PS5 India Restock: Pre-order Date, Time, Price and Where To Buy

PS5 will be available for pre-order in India on 24 March. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
PlayStation 5 pre-order will be available in India on Thursday, 24 March 2022 at 12 pm IST.
Sony formally announced on the Sony Center website about the restocking of PS5. Amazon, the popular e-commerce website, also officially announced the PS5 restock by creating a dedicated microsite.
There are also chances that other retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Croma, etc. will also allow pre-ordering of PlayStation 5 on 24 March 2022.
It was seen during the earlier PS5 restocks that the console was sold out in no time.
The banner on ShopAtSC, Sony's website, states that the PS5 will be available for order on 24 March at 12 pm IST. The delivery for the same will start on 8 April 2022 according to the listing.
However, it looks like the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will not be available for pre-order.
Depending on the previous trends, it is safe to assume that the other retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, etc. will also restock the next-gen console at the same time.
It is to be noted that the price of the PS5 standard edition is Rs 49,990. The price of the PS5 Digital Edition, that is the disc-less version is Rs 39,990.
The ones who want to order the PS5 during the restock can keep an eye on the websites on 24 March at 12 pm IST for all the latest updates.
The PS5 was launched in November 2020 and ever since the launch, it has faced global stock issues.
Now the customers in India are eagerly waiting for the restock this month to order their PS5.
