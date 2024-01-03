Poco X6 India Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Poco X6 launch date in India: Features, specifications, price, and more details.
(Photo Courtesy: poco.in)
Tech giant POCO has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone Poco X6 series in India. According to the official teasers, the handset will be unveiled in the country on 11 January 2024. Poco X6 series will be launched with two models including Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro.
Prior to the official launch, the company has already confirmed that the Poco X6 Pro will be the first handset in India that will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra. The same chipset is already available in Redmi K70E, therefore Poco X6 Pro may be a rebranded version of the device.
Let us check put the Poco X6 series launch date, time, features, specifications, price, and other important details.
Poco X6 will be launched in India on 11 January 2024 at 5:30 pm. The global launch date is also the same.
Here is the list of expected features and specifications of Poco X6.
A 6.67-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.
The handset may arrive in a 12 GB RAM and 1 TB expandable storage variant.
The camera system may include 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera.
5500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
According to reports, the price of Poco X6 in India may be Rs. 26,065 while as the price of Poco X6 Pro is expected to be Rs 29,490. However, the company has not confirmed the exact price yet.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates on Poco X6 in India.
