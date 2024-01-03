Poco X6 India Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant POCO has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone Poco X6 series in India. According to the official teasers, the handset will be unveiled in the country on 11 January 2024. Poco X6 series will be launched with two models including Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro.

Prior to the official launch, the company has already confirmed that the Poco X6 Pro will be the first handset in India that will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra. The same chipset is already available in Redmi K70E, therefore Poco X6 Pro may be a rebranded version of the device.

Let us check put the Poco X6 series launch date, time, features, specifications, price, and other important details.