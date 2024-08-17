Poco Pad 5G Tab Arriving on 23 August in India: Check Features & Specifications

The Poco Pad 5G tablet is confirmed to be launched in India. The Wi-Fi-only variant will arrive in the country on 23 August 2024. The global variant of Poco Pad 5G was announced in select global markets in May earlier this year. The launch date of the new Poco Pad was confirmed by the company via an official post on X (formerly Twitter). The tablet was teased to arrive in blue colourway alongside a keyboard and a stylus.

In addition to 5G connectivity, the Indian version of Poco Pad 5G tablet is expected to share many features and specifications with the global model, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and packs a 10,000mAh battery. Let us check details below.