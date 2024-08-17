Poco Pad 5G Tab Arriving on 23 August in India: Check Features & Specifications

advertisement
The Poco Pad 5G tablet is confirmed to be launched in India. The Wi-Fi-only variant will arrive in the country on 23 August 2024. The global variant of Poco Pad 5G was announced in select global markets in May earlier this year. The launch date of the new Poco Pad was confirmed by the company via an official post on X (formerly Twitter). The tablet was teased to arrive in blue colourway alongside a keyboard and a stylus.
In addition to 5G connectivity, the Indian version of Poco Pad 5G tablet is expected to share many features and specifications with the global model, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and packs a 10,000mAh battery. Let us check details below.
Poco Pad 5G Tablet will be launched in India on 23 August 2024 at 12 pm IST.
The Poco Pad 5G India will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The screen size of the tablet is confirmed to be 12.1 inches with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The 16:10 aspect ratio is supported by the screen, and it has a maximum brightness level of 600 nits. The screen will arrive with TÜV Rheinland triple certification.
The Poco Pad 5G India also offers 8-megapixel cameras at the front and the back, and it features Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers. The device also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Poco Pad 5G India packs a 10,000mAh battery.
