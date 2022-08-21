Paytm Shareholders Approve Re-appointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as MD and CEO

Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) had recommended against the remuneration of both Sharma and Deora. It said that Sharma's remuneration is higher than that of all S&P, BSE, Sensex companies' CEOs and most of these companies are profitable.

"His (Sharma ) remuneration is fixed for the next three years without any annual increment, unlike the policy/practice applicable to all other employees of the company," Paytm said in a statement.

Sharma in his letter to shareholders dated April 6, 2022, had informed the public that his ESOPs will vest only when the market cap crosses the IPO level on a sustained basis.

The proxy advisory firm had opposed the remuneration of Deora as well calling it on the higher side and the payment will be made to him even if the company continues to report losses.

The Institutional Investor Advisory Services provides voting recommendations on AGM agenda to institutional investors. Institutional investors hold a 6.6 percent stake in Paytm.

IiAS had also suggested against the appointment of Elevation Capital managing partner Ravi Chandra Adusumalli as a director on the OCL board as he has attended only 47 per cent of board meetings in FY'22 and contributions of up to Rs. 10 crore in charitable donations as the company continues to post losses.

Both the proposals were also approved at the AGM with 96.9 per cent voting in favour of the appointment of Adusumalli and 96.84 per cent voted for charitable donations, according to the report.

(Published in an arrangement with PTI)