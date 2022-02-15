OnePlus Announces OxygenOS 13 on Its Forum: Check Details

Chinese tech company OnePlus has announced OxygenOS 13 on its official forum. It is the topic of upcoming Open Ears Forum (OEF).

The OnePlus OEF is an exclusive series of events where you can talk directly with OnePlus staff, in order to directly pass your feedback and ideas to the top.

"This is one of the biggest topics we've brought to Open Ears Forums to date, so don't miss this chance. Your feedback will be instrumental to shape one of our most important OS updates," reads the announcement on the forum.