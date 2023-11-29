OnePlus 12 Expected To Launch in India in January 2024; Details Here

Details about OnePlus 12 launch
(Image: thetechoutlook.com)
The OnePlus 12 is scheduled to be officially launched in China on December 4, in line with the handset maker's 10th-anniversary celebrations. The handset is said to compete with phones like the iQoo 12 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro.
The latest news says that the OnePlus 12 will be launched in three color options. Running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the device will come with the company's proprietary ColorOS 14 UI based on Android 14.
The company will unveil the handset in three colors: Pale Green, Rock Black, and White, it has been confirmed via a post on Weibo. OnePlus is gearing up to mark its tenth anniversary with a significant event scheduled for December 4 in China, where the unveiling of the highly anticipated OnePlus 12 smartphone will take place for the local audience. The global launch is slated for January 2024.
The smartphone will offer a distinctive bamboo-like special back panel, similar to what OnePlus did with the OnePlus 1 model.
A partial image of the back panel has been shared, revealing a OnePlus logo surrounded by a prominent wood grain structure.
Unlike the OnePlus 1's back panel, the one on the OnePlus 12 will not support hot-swapping.
The introduction of the "OnePlus 12 series indicates the possibility of multiple phones within the lineup but whether there will be a more advanced OnePlus 12 Pro or a scaled-down 12R remains uncertain.
One of the standout features of the upcoming OnePlus 12 is going to be its 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.
The OnePlus 12 is anticipated to sport a 6.82-inch X1 "Oriental" LTPO OLED panel, a collaborative effort between OnePlus and China's display giant BOE.
This display is set to deliver a high resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and an impressive peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits, surpassing the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max's peak brightness of 2,000 nits.
Additionally, the smartphone will debut its first-ever imaging engine chip, the Display P1
