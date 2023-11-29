OnePlus 12 Expected To Launch in India in January 2024; Details Here

The OnePlus 12 is scheduled to be officially launched in China on December 4, in line with the handset maker's 10th-anniversary celebrations. The handset is said to compete with phones like the iQoo 12 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro.

The latest news says that the OnePlus 12 will be launched in three color options. Running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the device will come with the company's proprietary ColorOS 14 UI based on Android 14.

The company will unveil the handset in three colors: Pale Green, Rock Black, and White, it has been confirmed via a post on Weibo. OnePlus is gearing up to mark its tenth anniversary with a significant event scheduled for December 4 in China, where the unveiling of the highly anticipated OnePlus 12 smartphone will take place for the local audience. The global launch is slated for January 2024.