'No Rhyme or Reason': BharatPe's Ashneer Grover Denies Allegations

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe's co-founder and managing director, told Bloomberg Quint that all the allegations against him were false and that he was being "crucified for no rhyme or reason."

"Since the beginning of this year, I have been put through a lot of allegations. None of them have stuck," he said, adding that BharatPe has no governance problems.

This comes as an independent probe into BharatPe brought to light two instances of fraud at the $3 billion merchant-focused fintech startup, according to Mint.