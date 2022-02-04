BharatPe Probe Finds Recruitment Fraud and Fake Payments: Report

An independent probe into BharatPe has brought to light two instances of fraud at the $3 billion merchant-focused fintech startup, according to Mint.

Alvarez and Marsal, a management consultant and risk advisory firm, was roped in to conduct an audit of BharatPe's internal processes and systems after controversy erupted over co-founder Ashneer Grover allegedly using inappropriate language to a Kotak Mahindra Bank's employee.

The publication had initially reported that the board of BharatPe has decided to terminate the services of Ashneer Grover based on this investigation, but the company has denied this.