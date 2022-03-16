No Plan To Introduce Cryptocurrency, Says Centre

There is no plan by the government to introduce cryptocurrency, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

There is no plan to introduce a cryptocurrency and currently it is unregulated in India, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

"Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not issue cryptocurrency. Traditional paper currency is legal tender and is issued by RBI in terms of provisions of RBI Act, 1994. A digital version of traditional paper currency is called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)," the minister said.