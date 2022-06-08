EU To Make USB-C Mandatory for All Phones by Autumn 2024 – All You Need To Know

Negotiators from European Union's two legislative bodies, European Parliament and Council of the European Union, came to an agreement on Tuesday, 7 June – USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras in the EU by Autumn 2024.

The proposed law will also harmonise fast-charging standards and includes provisions that will allow the EU to regulate wireless chargers in the future.

Why did the EU bring in such a legislation? What happens to Apple's lightning port? Will this affect the rest of the world?

Here's all you need to know: