Microsoft Teams Suffers Major Outage, Thousands Unable to Access App

Microsoft on Wednesday, 21 July, said it was investigating issues with its communication platform Microsoft Teams after users said they weren't able to access it or use its features.
Downdetector.com, which aggregates and analyzes data to determine when a service is facing in outage, reported that thousands of people worldwide had issues with Teams. Hundreds of users reported problems with Microsoft Office 365 as well.
"We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact," Microsoft said on Twitter
Microsoft said it was working to direct traffic to a healthy service and confirmed that this caused a "downstream impact" to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such as Microsoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online.
"Our telemetry indicates that Microsoft Teams functionality is beginning to recover. We're continuing our efforts to implement relief within the environment," it added.
Several users reported that the service seems to be functional again.