Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Microsoft Teams Suffers Major Outage, Thousands Unable to Access App

Microsoft Teams Suffers Major Outage, Thousands Unable to Access App

Microsoft confirmed that this caused a "downstream impact" to multiple Microsoft 365 services.
The Quint
Tech News
Published:

Microsoft on Wednesday, 21 July, said it was investigating issues with its communication platform Microsoft Teams.

|

(File Photo: IANS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Microsoft on Wednesday, 21 July, said it was investigating issues with its communication platform Microsoft Teams.</p></div>

Microsoft on Wednesday, 21 July, said it was investigating issues with its communication platform Microsoft Teams after users said they weren't able to access it or use its features.

Downdetector.com, which aggregates and analyzes data to determine when a service is facing in outage, reported that thousands of people worldwide had issues with Teams. Hundreds of users reported problems with Microsoft Office 365 as well.

Also ReadFAQ | Netflix Ties Up With Microsoft for Advertisements: How Will It Work?

Broken Connection

"We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact," Microsoft said on Twitter

Microsoft said it was working to direct traffic to a healthy service and confirmed that this caused a "downstream impact" to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such as Microsoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online.

"Our telemetry indicates that Microsoft Teams functionality is beginning to recover. We're continuing our efforts to implement relief within the environment," it added.

Several users reported that the service seems to be functional again.

Also ReadIndia's Govt Wants Big Tech To Pay for News – Australia's Journey Holds Lessons

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT