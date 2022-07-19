India's Govt Wants Big Tech To Pay for News – Australia's Journey Holds Lessons

The Indian government intends to make Big Tech companies, including Facebook parent Meta, Google, Apple, and Microsoft pay publications – digital portals and newspapers – for featuring news content on their platforms.

“The news publishers have no negotiating leverage at all, and this needs to be tackled legislatively," the minister of state for information technology and electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar told The Times of India.

This decision to seriously examine this issue “in the context of new legislations and rules” appears to be fairly recent. In the winter session of 2021, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) told the Parliament there was no proposal to bring in such legislation yet.

Australia was the first country to pass a law to force Big Tech to pay for the news they use on their platforms; there is a lot that can be learnt from its journey.