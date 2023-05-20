MG Comet EV Delivery From Monday; Check Price, Specification, Features & More

MG Comet EV will be launched today on 26 April 2023. Check important details here.
(Photo Courtesy: CarWale)
MG Motor India is all set to introduce the Comet to the Indian audience. They have opened bookings for the Comet for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The full price list for the electric urban runabout was released earlier this month, it ranges from Rs 7.78 lakh-9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the Comet will begin in a phased manner from Monday.
The MG Comet comes with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty. The IP67-rated battery gets an 8-year/1.2 lakh km warranty. MG will also provide three years of roadside assistance and three free services as standard as a part of MG e-Shield service.
on that note, let's have a look at the specs, design, features, and more of the MG Comet.
The Comet is expected to come with a 17.3kWh battery from Tata Autocomp and has an ARAI-certified range of 230km.
The battery can be fully charged in seven hours with the onboard 3.3kW charger by MG.
The single electric motor on the front axle produces 42hp and 110Nm of torque.
MG claims the Comet can run at a cost of Rs 519 per month.
Comet gets a full-width LED light bar along with a chrome strip connecting the two wing mirrors.
Comet's vertical window for the rear passengers also gets a full-width light bar.
It has 12-inch wheels that are the smallest wheel size available on any vehicle in the market.
The charging port of the Comet is placed under the front light bar with an illuminated MG logo on the flap.
The Comet is available in five colours with multiple graphics packages categorised under sticker styles and lit packages.
The Comet also gets a dual-tone white and grey interior.
Comet has two 10.25-inch displays in front and center with one for the digital instrument cluster and one for the infotainment system.
The Comet features a rotary drive selector between the two front seats.
Comet gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, manual AC controls, keyless entry and more.
Safety features in Comet are- ABS, EBD, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), reverse camera and sensors as well as dual front airbags.
