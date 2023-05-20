MG Comet EV Delivery From Monday; Check Price, Specification, Features & More

MG Motor India is all set to introduce the Comet to the Indian audience. They have opened bookings for the Comet for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The full price list for the electric urban runabout was released earlier this month, it ranges from Rs 7.78 lakh-9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the Comet will begin in a phased manner from Monday.

The MG Comet comes with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty. The IP67-rated battery gets an 8-year/1.2 lakh km warranty. MG will also provide three years of roadside assistance and three free services as standard as a part of MG e-Shield service.

on that note, let's have a look at the specs, design, features, and more of the MG Comet.