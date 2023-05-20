Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019MG Comet EV Delivery From Monday; Check Price, Specification, Features & More

MG Comet EV Delivery From Monday; Check Price, Specification, Features & More

Check the price, specs, design, and features of the MG Comet EV that will be delivered from Monday
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

MG Comet EV will be launched today on 26 April 2023. Check important details here.

|

(Photo Courtesy: CarWale)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>MG Comet EV will be launched today on 26 April 2023. Check important details here.</p></div>

MG Motor India is all set to introduce the Comet to the Indian audience. They have opened bookings for the Comet for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The full price list for the electric urban runabout was released earlier this month, it ranges from Rs 7.78 lakh-9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the Comet will begin in a phased manner from Monday.

The MG Comet comes with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty. The IP67-rated battery gets an 8-year/1.2 lakh km warranty. MG will also provide three years of roadside assistance and three free services as standard as a part of MG e-Shield service.

on that note, let's have a look at the specs, design, features, and more of the MG Comet.

Also ReadOnePlus Nord 3 Expected To Be Launched in India Soon; Expected Price, Specs Here

MG Comet EV Specifications, Design, Features

  • The Comet is expected to come with a 17.3kWh battery from Tata Autocomp and has an ARAI-certified range of 230km.

  • The battery can be fully charged in seven hours with the onboard 3.3kW charger by MG.

  • The single electric motor on the front axle produces 42hp and 110Nm of torque.

  • MG claims the Comet can run at a cost of Rs 519 per month.

  • Comet gets a full-width LED light bar along with a chrome strip connecting the two wing mirrors.

  • Comet's vertical window for the rear passengers also gets a full-width light bar.

  • It has 12-inch wheels that are the smallest wheel size available on any vehicle in the market.

  • The charging port of the Comet is placed under the front light bar with an illuminated MG logo on the flap.

  • The Comet is available in five colours with multiple graphics packages categorised under sticker styles and lit packages. 

  • The Comet also gets a dual-tone white and grey interior.

  • Comet has two 10.25-inch displays in front and center with one for the digital instrument cluster and one for the infotainment system.

  • The Comet features a rotary drive selector between the two front seats. 

  • Comet gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, manual AC controls, keyless entry and more.

  • Safety features in Comet are- ABS, EBD, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), reverse camera and sensors as well as dual front airbags. 

Also ReadRealme Narzo N53 Launched in India With 50MP Camera: Features, Specs & Price

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT