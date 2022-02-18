Meta Slips Out of Top-10 Most Valued Companies

American tech giant Meta Platforms Inc has slipped out of the list of world's 10 most valued companies.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, was once the sixth largest company in the world with market value of more that $1 trillion, reported Bloomberg. However, with the recent drop, company has slipped to the 11th position in the list of most-valued companies in the world, with valuation of $565.4 billion, the report added.

In the new rankings, Tesla is at the sixth spot with market value of $905.7 billion.