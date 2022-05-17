Facebook Whistleblower Sophie Zhang Unlikely To Testify Before Lok Sabha Panel

Zhang says she wrote a 7,800-word internal memo that was leaked to the press, after which she testified privately to the INGE committee of the European Parliament on 2020.

In 2021, she went public with The Guardian and testified before the British parliament.

"In India during late 2019 and early 2020, I found an eventual total of five separate networks of fake accounts across the political spectrum supporting the INC (two), AAP (one), and BJP (two)," she wrote in a Reddit post.

She added that the pro-AAP network was "acting to manipulate discourse" in the Delhi 2020 elections, and she was able to have four out of the five networks taken down.