mAadhaar App: How To Create Profile, Benefits, Features, and Steps To Download

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently launched mAadhaar application for both Android and iOS. This application allows users to access different services like manage Aadhaar card details, update demographic details, view Aadhaar details in offline mode, share eKYC or QR codes with service providers, and more.

After downloading the mAadhaar App, users can also add profiles of family members to it for updating their personal details at one location. This can be done under 'Add Profile Section' by adding the Aadhaar Card number and registered mobile number of the family member. Let us check out the steps to register on mAadhaar App, create profile, know the benefits, features, and other important details.