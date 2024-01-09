mAadhaar App: How To Create Profile, Benefits, Features, and Steps To Download

How to create profile on mAadhaar app: Benefits, features, steps to download, and more.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently launched mAadhaar application for both Android and iOS. This application allows users to access different services like manage Aadhaar card details, update demographic details, view Aadhaar details in offline mode, share eKYC or QR codes with service providers, and more.
After downloading the mAadhaar App, users can also add profiles of family members to it for updating their personal details at one location. This can be done under 'Add Profile Section' by adding the Aadhaar Card number and registered mobile number of the family member. Let us check out the steps to register on mAadhaar App, create profile, know the benefits, features, and other important details.
Follow below steps to create profile on mAadhaar app on Android and iOS.
Download the mAadhaar application on your device.
Open the application and you will see an option for 'Register Aadhaar' on the top of main dashboard.
Click on the 'Register Aadhaar' tab and you will be asked to create a four digit pin.
Create a pin or password to access your profile.
Now enter the required Aadhaar details.
Verify the captcha.
An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.
Enter the OTP and hit the submit option.
Your profile will be registered on the mAadhaar app.
You can also create profiles for your family members using the 'Add Profile' option.
Every time you want to access your mAadhaar profile, you have to provide the four digit pin/password.
Following are some of the benefits and features of mAadhaar app.
It allows you to check your Aadhaar card details even in offline mode.
You can add the profiles of your family members in the application, and therefore update their Aadhaar details on a single smartphone.
mAadhaar application allows users to share their eKYC and QR codes anytime with service providers for Identity verification.
You can protect your Aadhaar information in the application by choosing biometrics option.
You can easily update Aadhaar information without document proof.
The application allows you to create virtual Aadhaar IDs, which is extremely useful for people who have locked their Aadhaar cards for security reasons.
mAadhaar application gives you a comprehensive information about update history and authentication records.
Users can easily book appointments online for Aadhaar Seva Kendra via the application for any kind of personal assistance.
