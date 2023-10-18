Aadhaar Card Scam: Easy Steps To Lock Your Aadhaar Card To Avoid Big Fraud

Aadhaar Card Scam: Here are the steps to lock your Aadhaar Card to avoid a big fraud.
Aadhaar card holders must know that there is a new scam going on in India. Scammers in the country are taking advantage of some flaws in the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) to steal money from your bank account. Even the OTP authentication and SMS verification will not protect your bank balance because flawed AePS allows scammers to access your fingerprint data, Aadhaar number, and bank name, and this is enough for them to steal all the money from your bank account and reduce the balance to zero. Above all, with this scam, you will not even get an SMS notification on your registered mobile to know that the money has been debited from your bank account.
Let us read about some easy and quick steps to lock your Aadhaar card, so that you will not fall for this scam and your bank balance would be safe.
Follow below steps to lock your Aadhaar Card and protect your bank balance and sensitive data from scammers.
Download mAadhaar app on your Android/iOS smartphone.
Open the application and sign up using your mobile number. The phone number should be same as the one linked with your Aadhaar Card.
Follow the given steps to verify your Aadhaar Card details.
Select the option 'Lock Your Biometrics.' in the application.
You can also lock your Aadhaar number by using the option for the same in the mAadhaar app.
You can also lock your biometrics on the UIDAI website.
That's It!! Your Aadhaar Card is now safe and you will not fall for online scams.
People must remember that the AePS was recently by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This system allows Aadhaar Card holders to avail bank services like money deposit, cash withdrawal, mini statement generation, and check bank balance through via BHIM Aadhaar. The AePS system was launched with an intention to make the microATM transactions easier. Through this system, Rs 50,000 can be withdrawn per day. Although the NPCI programme appears to be ground-breaking, nobody anticipated that fingerprint data could potentially be stolen from many sources and that silicon fingers might be used to mimic actual fingerprints.
