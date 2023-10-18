Aadhaar Card Scam: Easy Steps To Lock Your Aadhaar Card To Avoid Big Fraud

Aadhaar card holders must know that there is a new scam going on in India. Scammers in the country are taking advantage of some flaws in the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) to steal money from your bank account. Even the OTP authentication and SMS verification will not protect your bank balance because flawed AePS allows scammers to access your fingerprint data, Aadhaar number, and bank name, and this is enough for them to steal all the money from your bank account and reduce the balance to zero. Above all, with this scam, you will not even get an SMS notification on your registered mobile to know that the money has been debited from your bank account.

Let us read about some easy and quick steps to lock your Aadhaar card, so that you will not fall for this scam and your bank balance would be safe.