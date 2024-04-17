Election Commission Orders X To Take Down Posts by AAP, YSRCP: Here's Why

With just days to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a few posts by Indian political parties and leaders have been taken down by X (formerly Twitter) at the behest of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The platform on Tuesday, 16 April, revealed that it complied with orders issued by the ECI to take down posts from the official handles of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) as well as former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary