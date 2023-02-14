Jio Valentine’s Day Offer 2023: Free Data, Gift Coupons, and Special Discounts

Reliance Jio Valentine's Day Offer 2023 - Check details here.
(Photo: The Quint)
On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Reliance Jio has come up with an amazing Valentine’s Day Offer 2023 for its dedicated users. Under the Jio's new recharge offer for prepaid, customers will get a bundle of benefits if they recharge with Rs 349, Rs 899 or Rs 2999.
The Jio Valentine's Day Offer 2023 is only available for eligible subscribers starting 10 February till the last day. Only one recharge can be availed at a time. There will be no clubbing of more than one Jio recharge plans of same nature. Also, the Jio offer coupons can be accessed through MyJio App only.
Let us read about the benefits of Jio Valentines Day Offer 2023 below.
The Jio's Valentine's Day offer 2023 will provide you following list of benefits, if your are an eligible subscriber, and recharge your prepaid sim on or after 10 February 2023 with a plan of Rs 349, Rs 899 or Rs 2999 .
A 12GB High Speed 4G Data Voucher.
Rs 750 Flat off Coupon on Ixigo. The offer is valid till 31 March 2023.
Rs 150 off on Ferns & Petals, if you shop items worth Rs 799.
McDonald's gift coupon on purchase of food items worth Rs 199. The coupon will provide you a free McAloo Tikki burger or a Chicken Kebab Burger.
To know how to redeem the Jio Valentine's Day Offer 2023 coupons, please click here.
