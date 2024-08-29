iPhone 16 Series Arriving on 9 September: Expected Features and Specifications

Get ready for the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 series on 9 September 2024. Apple is set to unveil four stunning models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max at its forthcoming launch 'It's Glowtime'.

Each model will be powered by the cutting-edge Apple A18 Pro chipset for unparalleled performance. But don't mistake these models for mere clones because each one has its unique charm and features.

The base model iPhone 16 will arrive with iOS 18 already installed. However, the pro models will be equipped with Apple Intelligence, which will be rolled out in October.

Let us read about the expected features and specifications of the upcoming iPhone 16 Series below.