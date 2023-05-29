iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Launch Date: Leaked Features & Specs

Tech giant Apple will launch the next gen iPhone 15 series soon. Like every year, the upcoming iPhone 15 is anticipated to be revealed at the Apple Fall Event in the month of September. According to several reports, the iPhone 15 series will be unveiled with major upgrades in design and features including periscope and new action button controls. Besides this, several leaks about features and specs of iPhone 15 are doing the rounds on the internet.

According to a report by GSMARENA, "Tipster Revegnus tweeted that there could be a similarity between the internals of iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might arrive with the same Samsung Manufactured M12 panel as that of iPhone 14 Pro Max."

Let us read about the leaked features, specs, and other details of iPhone 15 series ahead.