iOS 18 Feature Will Allow Users To Lock & Hide Apps; Details Here

iOS 18 Features: At Apple's annual WWDC 2024 on Monday, the brand announced a new feature that will allow users to lock or hide apps in iOS 18. Users will be able to lock an app while they hand over their phone to show someone a picture or let them play a game. When an app is locked, and someone tries to tap the phone, they will have to authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode. While the app lock feature is enabled, information from inside the app won’t appear in other places, like searches and notifications. Users also will be able to hide an app that they don’t want others to know is installed. The hidden apps appear in a hidden, locked folder.

Although iPhone users have previously employed workarounds like Screen Time restrictions to lock apps, iOS 18 will finally give users a straightforward way to do it.