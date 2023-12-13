India & US Government Warns People About QR Code Scams

Now that millions use the technology to make payments, scan food menus or get details for people QR code scams have become extremely common. The Indian police has alerted everyone about the possible issues with QR codes and how scammers are now using it to infiltrate devices to access personal details.

But it seems the QR scam has now become a global issue, since the US government has been sharing its own advisory and warning for people in the country. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has talked about the problems with using the technology and the ways in which the attackers can scam people.