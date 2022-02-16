I-T Department Raids Huawei’s Offices in Delhi, Gurugram & Bangalore

"We have been informed of the visit of the Income Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related government departments for more information and fully cooperate," the company said, as reported by TOI.

The Chinese telecom major has risen to be a potential supplier of 5G telecom equipment and has been under the lens of the government for data breach of millions of Indians.

The crackdown also comes amidst the tense between the two countries over border dispute.

(With inputs from The Times of India.)