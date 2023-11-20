How To Translate Text From Images Using Google Translate: A Step-To-Step Guide

Easy steps to translate text from images using Google Translate.
Image to Text Translation on Google Translate: Are you finding it difficult to translate text from images? well, you do not need to worry anymore because Google now allows users to translate text from images easily. If you are in a foreign country and want to read some important signs and posters, Google Image Translation feature will definitely help you. With few simple steps to follow, you will get the text translated from any image. However, the precision and clarity of translation depends upon the type of images. For example, small, stylized, and unclear text may not be translated with great accuracy.
Google Translation feature has been specifically developed for travellers, language learners, and people working upon multilingual content. This feature is extremely helpful when you are encountering problems with foreign menus, signs, posters, images, and any type of visual content. One of the primary purposes of Google's translation feature is to overcome the language barriers, and simplify the translation process.
Follow below steps to translate any text from images using a Google Translate.
Open Google Translate on your device using a web browser or directly go to translate.google.com.
On the top of the homepage, go to the 'Images' section.
Now, Select the language that you want to translate 'To' and 'From'. For example if you want to translate an 'Arabic' language to 'English', Choose 'Arabic' and 'English in 'Detect Language'.
Upload the image that you want to translate either using the 'drag and drop' or 'browse your computer' option.
Your image will be translated. You can either copy the translated text or download it.
Open Google Translate in your phone through an app or direct website.
Now select the languages you want to translate 'To' and 'From'.
Click on the camera icon.
Focus the camera on the image that you want to translate.
The image will be automatically translated.
If you want to translate only specific text, you can use your fingers to drag and tap the text manually to select it.
People must know the following points while translating text from an image.
Turn on the 'Show Original' option if you want to see the original text side by side. However, this option is not available for small screen devices.
If you want to see the translated image in a larger form, turn off the 'Show Original' option.
Click 'Copy Text' for copying the translated text from an image.
Hit the 'Download Translation' option for downloading the translated image.
To get the accurate results, make sure that the 'Translate From' and 'Translate To' language are selected correctly.
To get the best results, upload clear and large sized images.
