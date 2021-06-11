Here’s How To Check if Your Aadhaar Card Is Being Misused

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/AlankitGroup)
Aadhaar Card is considered one of the most important documents in India. It is used as an identity card at almost all places in India. It is also used to avail various government benefits.
As an identity card, it contains information like your name, residential address and biometric credentials like fingerprints, iris scan, and facial image.
With so many details of relevance, it becomes necessary for us to keep our Aadhaar card safe.
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body of Aadhaar, provides a facility to check if someone has been misusing your card, called the ‘Aadhaar Authentication History.’
In case you suspect any misuse, or find some irregularities in your Aadhaar usage, then you can immediately get in touch with UIDAI on its toll free number – 1947, or through email at help@uidai.gov.in
