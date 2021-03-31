Last Date To Link Aadhaar Card With PAN Extended To 30 June: Govt

The Income Tax (I-T) department has extended the last date for linking the Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number (PAN) from 31 March, 2021 to 30 June, 2021, owing to financial strain being faced amid COVID-19 health emergency.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement, "Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021."
The Union government had earlier notified that the deadline for linking the two IDs was 31 March.
It is mandatory to link the Aadhaar with PAN number to complete income-tax-related tasks such as filing returns on income. If the two IDs are not linked, the PAN is is likely to become inactive.
Also known as the Unique Identity number, Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department.
Last week, the government had passed the Finance Bill 2021 in parliament, introducing a new section '234H'. The section states that any person who hasn’t linked their Aadhar and PAN will be liable to pay a late fee of up to ₹ 1,000.
